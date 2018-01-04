The video will start in 8 Cancel

When I immediately think of Indian food, a hot takeaway with a few beers on a Friday night usually springs to mind.

But Sindhu is not your average curry house. In fact, it's anything but.

Headed up my Michelin starred chef Atul Kochhar, expect a celebration of the very best of traditional Indian cuisine in a contemporary manner.

Still incorporating the aromatic tastes and flavours of classic Indian food, the high end, fine dining restaurant located inside Macdonald Compleat Angler hotel, boasts magnificent river side views in the quaint parish of Marlow .

(Image: studio@adrianwroth.com)

Inside the restaurant, splashes of golden saffron across the plush furniture and vibrant canvases are blended with subtle muted tones to create a comfortable, welcoming space – the perfect setting for Atul’s sophisticated cuisine.

My mum and I were lucky enough to meet the talented celebrity chef and sample his award-winning dishes.

With a choice of the Tasting or A La Carte menu on offer, we chose the latter on a chilly winter evening.

(Image: Sindhu)

Starting traditionally with mini poppadoms and a selection of chutneys, we knew we were in for a treat for even they looked super stylish.

Everything on the menu tickled my fancy, from spicy seafood and succulent lamb, to juicy chicken and fresh vegetables.

For my first course I went for Jal Tarang - pan seared hand dived scallops with textures of parsnip, while mum went for Crab Varuval - crisp soft shell crab with crab kofta, passion fruit and mango chutney.

(Image: Laura Nightingale)

The two plump, pearly white scallops were cooked to perfection.

Their delicate tissue was complimented by the fruity, sweet parsnip, in both crisp and chutney form.

Stunning to look at, it was a light, yet satisfying start to our culinary experience.

My mum was just as impressed with her starter, once she overcame the fact that she was served the whole crab (legs included!).

(Image: Laura Nightingale)

For our mains, I really fancied chicken tikka but because of my allergy to dairy was not able to have the accompanying tomato sauce with dried fenugreek leaves.

Thankfully, the kitchen team were more than happy to adapt my dish by combining the elements of Kori Gassi, which came with cauliflower pakora and a coconut and coriander gravy.

(Image: Sindhu)

I was over the moon and even more excited when it arrived.

Served beautifully once again, the Free Range chicken was so moist and luscious, the sauce, creamy and pungent and the crunchy cauliflower pakora absolutely divine.

(Image: Laura Nightingale)

Alongside my mum's Alleppey Salmon - pan roasted salmon with wild garlic and spiced coconut sauce, we ordered some fluffy basmatic rice, spicy beetroot and pureed spinach with potato to share.

Our luxurious Indian feast was fabulous. It was nothing like the curries we empty from the Tupperware at home.

Each element on our plate was cleverly put together with skill and creative flare, and it was obvious that there was a real humble passion for fine food in the Sindhu kitchen.

We rounded off our delectable spread with two refreshing puddings - Blueberry Bhapa Doi - yoghurt cheesecake with raspberry and a selection of sorbets.

(Image: Laura Nightingale)

Mum's elegant de-constructed cheesecake was served in a tumbler and my three scoops of sorbet in Granny Smith apple, passion fruit and strawberry flavours, were topped with delightful edible flowers.

It was a gorgeous ending to a truly remarkable treat of fine Indian cuisine.

(Image: Laura Nightingale)

How to book a table at Sindhu: Address: Sindhu, Marlow Bridge Lane, Bisham, Marlow, SL7 1RG Opening hours: Daily 12pm–2.15pm and 6pm–10pm (closes at 9.30pm on Sunday) Website: sindhurestaurant.co.uk Telephone: 01628 405405 Prices: Evening menu prices vary. Lunch menu - two courses £19 per person, three courses £22 per person. Tasting menu - £65 per person or £120 per person with pairing wines. Parking: Yes, large free car park on site Dress code: Smart casual Cuisine: Fine dining, Indian

