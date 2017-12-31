Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The UK's best towns for foodies and top 100 restaurants have been revealed in Harden's Best UK Restaurants 2018 and it appears there are plenty in west London.

In fact, The Ledbury Marianne, both in Notting Hill, were voted into the top 10 for their excellent fine dining experiences.

Harden's 27th annual poll of diners is the country’s most comprehensive restaurant guide available in bookshops.

After Mayfair’s £300-a-head sushi specialist The Araki, restaurants including The Five Fields in Chelsea and Zuma in Knightsbridge were featured in the celebrated list.

West London restaurants in Harden's top 100

The Ledbury in Notting Hill - 3rd

Marianne in Notting Hill - 6th

The Five Fields in Chelsea - 28th

108 Garage - in Notting Hill - 51st

Hedone in Chiswick - 42nd

Elystan Street in Chelsea - 69th

La Trompette in Chiswick - 71st

Zuma in Knightsbridge - 79th

The Glasshouse in Kew - 86th

Min Jiang Restaurant in Kensington - 99th

Medlar in Chelsea - 100th

Peter Harden, editor and co-founder of the guide, said: "The same week that saw TripAdvisor crown a shed serving Iceland ready meals as London’s top restaurant, saw our guide name the capital’s The Araki as the UK’s best.

"Both systems rely on user feedback, but it is the careful collation of the Harden’s survey that creates authoritative rankings, rather than trash listings based on seemingly unfiltered garbage data."

What is Harden's Best UK Restaurants guide?

Restaurants are judged by food, service, ambiance and price.

The rating system does not tell you that expensive restaurants are often better than cheaper ones.

What it instead does is compare each restaurant’s performance - as judged by the average ratings awarded by diners in the survey - with other similarly priced restaurants.

The book is based on the results of a survey which saw 8,500 ordinary people give a total of 50,000 reviews.

