The aftermath of Storm Eleanor will see west Londoners brace the cold over the first January weekend.

It will be "bitterly cold" in places as the weather turns turn drier and colder compared with the recent stormy conditions.

Storm Eleanor brought damaging gusts of winds across the UK during Tuesday night into Wednesday (January 2-3), with widespread gusts of 60-80mph.

However, this storm has now moved away to the east and we’ll see more settled, drier and noticeably colder weather moving southwards across the UK during the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Martin Young, deputy chief meteorologist, explains the changing weather pattern: "Over the next few days the recent unsettled weather, brought by low pressure systems coming from the Atlantic, will be replaced with more settled weather as an area of high pressure builds and moves across the UK.

"After further rain or showers on Thursday and Friday (January 4-5), the showers will turn increasingly wintry, initially over hills and mountains across the north, but spreading further south to affect some eastern areas as we head into the weekend.

"For many, away from eastern coasts, it will turn dry and bright.

"However, it will become cold everywhere with overnight frosts becoming widespread and a strong northeasterly wind will make it feel bitterly cold in places.

"Daytime temperatures will struggle to reach 4-5°C and in some places may not rise above freezing."

Meanwhile, the odds of January of being the wettest-ever have been cut again by bookmakers, reports the Weather Channel .

Following the deluge that hit the UK along with Storm Eleanor, bookies now make it just a 2/1 chance - from 4/1 - that this month enters the record books as the wettest January in history.

Odds of 7/4 are also on offer for the month to go down as the coldest-ever.

Jessica Bridge, of Ladbrokes, said: "The odds are falling as quick as the rain, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see this month break weather records."

Looking further ahead, the cold weather seems likely to persist into the start of next week with some bitterly cold nights expected and temperatures in some inland rural areas, away from towns and cities, could dip towards -10°C as winds ease.

Dr Thomas Waite, of Public Health England’s extreme events team, said: "When temperatures fall the number of people having illnesses such as chest infections, heart attacks and strokes goes up – as their bodies struggle to work harder in colder conditions.

"Heating homes to at least 18C, wearing several thin layers instead of fewer thicker ones and checking up on older people, young children and those with heart and lung conditions, will all help keep people well over the coming days."

