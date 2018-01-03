The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gusts of up to 70 miles per hour battered west London overnight as Storm Eleanor caused trees to fall and rubbish to fly through the streets of the capital.

A maximum wind speed of 73mph, the seventh highest in the country, was recorded by the Met Office at Northolt , which led to a tree falling on to the Piccadilly and Metropolitan line tracks at Ickenham.

Elsewhere, boroughs across the capital were called out to reports of trees falling in roads, including a large tree which blocked off Common Road in Stanmore .

Hillingdon Police tweeted a warning on Wednesday morning (January 3) telling people to take care when leaving their homes as trees had fallen and rubbish has been scattered across roads and pavements.

Meanwhile Fulham Palace closed its beautiful, manicured gardens to visitors as a result of the heavy rainfall strong winds which persisted well into Wednesday.

London Fire Brigade was called out to New Oxford Street on Tuesday (January 2) after sheeting on scaffolding was blown loose, causing a hazard.

Heavy gusts continued well into Wednesday, while the outlook for the latter half of the week will be cold and frosty.

