A plane crash in Stanmore - in which the pilot remarkably walked away from - is being examined by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).
A spokesman for the branch confirmed on Monday (January 8) that it is investigating the crash on Sunday.
The light aircraft landed in a muddy field , sustaining damage to the right wing.
Pictures, tweeted by police, show a nose propeller of the white and blue aircraft caked in mud.
It is not clear how many people were on board when the plane went down, but police say there were "no injuries" after the aircraft "crash landed".
A spokesman for AIIB said: "Yes, the AAIB is conducting an investigation into an accident that happened in Stanmore yesterday."
getwestlondon has approached Metropolitan Police for more information.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .