London Ambulance Service's (LAS) says New Year's Eve is its "busiest night of the year"

With revellers across the city prepping themselves for a night of over indulgence on Sunday (December 31), LAS expects a 40% rise in call outs.

According to LAS on an average evening it receives around 5000 calls but on New Year's Eve, and into the early hours of New Year's Day, this number rises to 7000.

Calls to LAS over New Year's peak from 1am to 4am on New Year's Day.

An LAS spokesman said: "Calls to us peak around the time people start leaving New Year's Eve parties.

"Normally we receive around 300 phone calls per hour but on New Year's Eve we get more than 500 calls per hour."

The NHS and Metropolitan Police have urged people celebrating to take care and drink sensibly to "free up London Ambulance Service medics to respond to seriously ill and injured people" on Sunday night.

There will also be increased policing at New Year's events across the capital following this year's tragic terror attacks.

