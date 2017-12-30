Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Security at New Year's Eve celebrations in London has been ramped up in the wake of recent terror attacks.

Metropolitan Police announced a mix of armed and plain clothed officers, as well as dogs and the use of CCTV and automatic number plate recognition, will be put to use around public New Year's Eve celebrations on Sunday (December 31).

There will be a visible police presence at the Mayor's fireworks display on Sunday which is set to attract thousands to Westminster for the midnight count down.

The Met's spokeman for New Year's Eve, Superintendent Nick Aldworth, said: "The policing plan has been developed and reviewed following the tragic incidents that have occurred through the year. Whilst there is no specific threat to this event, we ask people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to an officer or event staff.

"We will have the right response of officers at the right locations; this will be a mix of overt and covert officers deployed, as well as dogs, and the use of CCTV and automatic number plate recognition.

"People can expect to see armed officers in the area, and we will be using vehicle barriers across the event area.

"Security is paramount for us, and so we ask for patience and co-operation when getting through the check and search points."

As the Mayor's fireworks is a ticketed event and has sold out the Met advise people without a ticket to stay and watch the fireworks on television at home.

Extra security will also cover New Year's Eve revellers on the Thames.

The Met has worked with the Marine Policing Unit to ensure the safety of those partying on the boats as well as with the HM Coastguard and Ports of London Authority and RNLI.

