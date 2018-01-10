The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after an alleged incident in Harrow which left a police officer suffering a broken eye socket.

George Agbapuruonwu, 36, of May Road in Chingford, was charged with grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault on two separate police officers on Tuesday (January 9).

He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 10).

The charges were made after three police officers were allegedly attacked while they were trying to help an injured elderly man.

The officers had been called to help the man, who had fallen over and sustained a head injury, on a route 114 bus in South Harrow late on Monday night (January 8), Metropolitan Police said.

(Image: Google Maps)

The incident allegedly took place at the junction of Eastcote Lane and Alexandra Avenue at around 11.20pm.

The most seriously injured officer, a male police constable, was taken to hospital suffering from a fractured eye socket.

The two others were not seriously injured.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .