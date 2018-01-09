The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three police officers were allegedly victim to a vicious unprovoked attack - leaving one suffering a broken eye socket - while they were trying to help an injured elderly man.

The officers had been called to help an elderly man, who had fallen over and sustained a head injury, on a route 114 bus in South Harrow late on Monday night (January 8).

A Harrow Police spokesman said: "Whilst helping this male get into a police van to take him to hospital, a passer by approached the officers.

"He suddenly punched one officer to the face, and when the second officer tried to assist he got punched to the back of the head several times.

"This was a completely unprovoked attack on officers trying to help an elderly injured male."

The incident allegedly took place at the junction of Eastcote Lane and Alexandra Avenue at around 11.20pm.

Without provocation the man physically assaulted the Sergeant and two police constables, kicking and punching them.

The most seriously injured officer, a male police constable, was taken to hospital suffering from a fractured eye socket.

(Image: Google Maps)

One of the officers was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he has a fractured eye socket and the other officer did not require treatment.

The two others were not seriously injured.

The three officers were able to arrest the 36-year-old man on suspicion of GBH and assault on police officers.

He remained in custody at a west London police station custody the following morning (Tuesday January 9).

Chief Inspector Alison Darke, from Harrow Police, said: "Whilst helping an elderly man and his grandson three of our officers were subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack which has resulted in one of them being hospitalised overnight.

"Policing is by its very nature unpredictable - however no officer should be subject to such a violent attack."

