An Ealing woman's dog-walk ended with an unexpected twist when she found herself rescuing two rabbits dumped near "Bunny Park".

Claudia Nicholls, 24, had been out walking near Hanwell Zoo, formally known as the Bunny Park, when a woman shouted to put her dogs on leads.

She told getwestlondon : "We were walking the dogs through the golf course trail near the Bunny Park, when we heard a woman shouting, 'Put the dogs on the leads!'

"So we did and when we got closer she told us two boys had just dumped rabbits in a cardboard box and they'd escaped."

Claudia, who works as an estate agent, described how she "didn't know what came over her" before she set out to catch the adorable bunnies, on December 28 last year.

She said: "Thank God we managed to catch them in time because there is no doubt in my mind they would have been mauled by dogs.

"I fell in love with them and named them Autumn and Winter."

Claudia cared for them before taking them to Animal Rescue and Care in Twickenham, where they were seen by a vet.

She added: "I think whoever dumped them is evil.

"Maybe the rabbits were an unwanted Christmas present but I still don't understand how anyone could do this."

