Eight people fled a fire in a shop in Chiswick after flames broke out in its basement on Monday afternoon (January 8).

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to deal with the blaze in Chiswick High Road at around 3.08pm.

London Fire Brigade said a small part of the basement was damaged by flames, which were brought under control at 4.47pm.

Seven women and one man left the property before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Fire crews from Chiswick, Hammersmith and Kensington fire stations were at the scene.

(Image: Google)

The Met Police was also called, a Scotland Yard spokesperson told getwestlondon .

Efforts to quell the flames have impacted on rush hour traffic though, and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

