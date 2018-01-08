Video Loading

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a shop in in Chiswick High Road.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters are currently at the scene, London Fire Brigade has tweeted.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates on this live blog.

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

Read More

West London latest

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .

Goolistan Cooper

Good news

It does not appear anyone was hurt.

LFB say seven women and one man left the building before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Goolistan Cooper

Fire under control

London Fire Brigade say the flames were brought under control at 4.47pm.

Goolistan Cooper

Rush hour traffic affected

Goolistan Cooper

Scene of the fire

Fire crews have were called around 90 minutes ago to Chiswick High Road (Image: Google)
Goolistan Cooper

More details from LFB

The Brigade was called at 3.08pm, with crews from Chiswick, Hammersmith and Kensington fire stations all at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Goolistan Cooper

Flames in a shop basement

Another tweet from LFB

Goolistan Cooper

Police at the scene

Met Police has told to getwestlondon that has been called in the incident.

Goolistan Cooper

Shop at fire

London Fire Brigade posted this tweet at 4.47pm.