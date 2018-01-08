Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a shop in in Chiswick High Road.
Four fire engines and 21 firefighters are currently at the scene, London Fire Brigade has tweeted.
Good news
It does not appear anyone was hurt.
LFB say seven women and one man left the building before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Fire under control
London Fire Brigade say the flames were brought under control at 4.47pm.
Rush hour traffic affected
Scene of the fire
More details from LFB
The Brigade was called at 3.08pm, with crews from Chiswick, Hammersmith and Kensington fire stations all at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Flames in a shop basement
Another tweet from LFB
Police at the scene
Met Police has told to getwestlondon that has been called in the incident.
Shop at fire
London Fire Brigade posted this tweet at 4.47pm.