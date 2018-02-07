Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Zhandra Rhodes is revealing her Archive collection at this year's London Fashion Festival.

The fashion great has been making waves in the fashion industry since opening her first shop back in 1967- and has been the most influential of her time for putting London fashion on the international fashion scene in the 1970s.

The 77 year old British designer has had the pleasure of dressing some of the world's most famous people- from Princess Diana, Joan Rivers- and has even created some stage pieces for Freddie Mercury.

Now, we are able to see her looks for ourselves with fashion week tickets now being on sale for fashion followers to see her designs.

The designer show will feature on the catwalk at the fashion festival on February 22.

What is London Fashion Festival

Staged in the London Fashion Week venue: The Store Studios, 180 Strand – this is the only event that gives you unparalleled access to the industry to experience the best of British and international fashion including a showcase of designer and trend catwalks shows, designer shopping and industry talks.

The event will run from 22-25 February.

How to get tickets

The newly revamped 2018 "London Fashion Festival" is perfect for the fashion forward crowd wanting inside gossip into this year's hottest trends.

Set your style compass to 180 The Strand and prepare to shop a curated edit of designer collections at exclusive must-have prices and sit front row at catwalk shows by your favourite London designers.



This exclusive four-day showcase can be however extravagant you would like it to be with a range of tickets available from Silver to LUXE ticket options .

