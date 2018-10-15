Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London is blessed with thousands of fantastic pubs to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat.

As winter closes in and the weather grows chiller, many pub-goers will be abandoning the beer garden and heading indoors.

Cosying up to a roaring fire in the middle of a pub is a great way to while away an evening or weekend afternoon.

We've scoured the whole of London to bring you this selection of pubs with opens fires from all parts of the city.

Have we missed any local favourites of yours? Let us know in the comments below.

North London

Islington

The Albion

Tucked away in the heart of Islington is this gorgeous Georgian pub.

Inside you'll find timber beam ceilings, wood floors, a roaring fire and comfy chairs, while outside there is a walled, wisteria-filled garden.

The pub is a few minutes' walk from Angel station and serves an a-la-carte and Sunday roast menu.

Its smart private dining room is available for special events and the whole pub can be hired out for weddings.



www.the-albion.co.uk

Address: 10 Thornhill Road, N1 1HW

Nearest stations: Angel, Highbury and Islington, Caldedonian Road and Barnsbury

Camden

Southampton Arms

The Southampton Arms, a popular boozer on Highgate Road near Gospel Oak station is a little north London gem.

This is no-nonsense pub craft at its best - no phone, no bookings, no bank cards, just great beer and cider.

The pub claims to be the only drinking spot dedicated to selling beers and ciders only from small independent UK brewers.

It features an old-world style interior, while outside there is a tiny sheltered garden.

Delicious snacks are sold at the bar.

thesouthamptonarms.co.uk

Address: 139 Highgate Road, NW5 1LE

Nearest stations: Gospel Oak and Kentish Town

Hampstead

The Holly Bush

A Hampstead landmark, the Holly Bush is quite possibly one of the most idyllic pubs in London.

Hidden away on a small residential street, the pub is divided into various candlelit rooms, nooks and crannies to spend an evening.

Top notch food is served throughout the day and upstairs there is a dining room that can be hired for special events.

The room to the left of the pub entrance features a roaring fire, but one of the best drinking spots is table in a cubby hole on the far side of the bar.

As you head home for the night, make sure you check out the great view of London from the end of Holly Mount.

www.hollybushhampstead.co.uk

Address: 22 Holly Mount, NW3 6SG

Nearest station: Hampstead

South London

Greenwich

The Plume of Feathers





The oldest pub in Greenwich has a cracking location right next to Greenwich Park.

The Plume of Feathers is a cosy spot, with comfy sofa bench seating and wood panelled bar.

Established in 1691, it features its original claygate fireplace and features, with the surrounding walls decorated with maritime relics and historical paintings.

The candlelit restuarant serves up gourmet dishes and pub favourites, including Sunday roasts. The bar serves four real ales and two guest beers alongside lagers and ciders.

plumeoffeathers-greenwich.co.uk



Address: 19 Park Vista, SE10 9LZ



Nearest stations: Greenwich and Maze Hill

Wandsworth

The Antelope

This spacious pub on Tooting Broadway has been a local fixture since the 1800s.

Inside you'll find a large bar, plentiful seating, dining room, lounge and not one but THREE fireplaces.

The pub's garden to the rear is a hidden gem that includes its own bar.

The food menu features modern takes on pub classics and there's also options for kids. Roasts are served on Sunday.

A first floor function room, the main pub area and a garage to the rear can all be hired for special events.

theantelopepub.com

Address: 6 Mitcham Road, SW17 9NG



Nearest station: Tooting Broadway

Clapham

The Rookery

The Rookery serves craft beer, cocktails, wine and food from from a spot overlooking Clapham Common.

Its simple brick and tile clad interior includes a fire and candle-lit tables. Customers is a mix of European and America inspired starters and main courses.

Beers and wines produced by small suppliers around the world are sold at the bar, and there's outdoor seating at the front of the pub.

therookeryclapham.co.uk

Address: 69 Clapham Common South Side, SW4 9DA

Nearest stations: Clapham South and Clapham Common

Central London

Ye Old Cheshire Cheese

This ancient Fleet Street pub has been serving customers for hundreds of years.

Its dark interior is a great spot to spend a broody winter's night nursing a pint by the fire.

A Samuel Smith's pub, drinks here are marginally cheaper than your average central London boozer.

If you grab a beer here you'll be following in the footsteps of several literary luminaries such as Charles Dickens and PG Wodehouse.

Address: 145 Fleet St, EC4A 2BU

Nearest station: Blackfriars, City Thameslink and Chancery Lane

Princess Louise

The stunning Victorian interior of the Prince Louise in Holborn is worth the visit alone.

Its sumptuous main bar area is decorated with wood, etched glass, bright tiled flooring and elaborate plaster mould ceilings.

The downstairs seating areas are set among old columns, wooden partitions, and an open fire.

Like Ye Old Cheshire Cheese, it's a Samuel Smith's pub.

princesslouisepub.co.uk

Address: 208 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EP

Nearest station: Holborn

East London

Hackney

Chesham Arms

A community petition helped save this east end pub from redevelopment.

Its located down a residential street in the heart of Hackney, it won the CAMRA East London Pub of The Year 2016.

The pub's website simply describes it as "child friendly, dog friendly, great beer, big garden, two open fires".

It opens from 4pm Monday to Thursdays and from midday on Fridays and the weekend.

www.cheshamarms.com

Address: 5 Mehetabel Road, Hackney E9 6DU

Nearest stations: Hackney Central and Homerton

Shoreditch

Owl and pussycat

This popular pub bills itself as "a proper old battle cruiser right in the heart of Shoreditch".

Its Redchurch Street location is awash with trendy independent shops and restuarants.

Seasonal British food and a wide range of beers are served up to visitors, while upstairs there is the cosy Jago cocktail bar.

Quiz nights, sports screenings, DJ gigs and life drawing events are also regularly held at the pub.

And of course there's a fire to warm up punters during the winter.

www.owlandpussycatshoreditch.com

Address: 34 Redchurch Street, E2 7DP

Nearest station: Shoreditch High Street and Old Street

West London

Kensington

Churchill Arms

Countless photos have been taken of the famous floral exterior of this Kensington boozer.

Dozens of colourful flower pots and hanging basks cover every inch of the outside of the pub.

Inside you'll find all manner of Churchill memorabilia decorating the walls.

In the colder months this is an atmospheric drinking spot where you can enjoy an ale and sample the Thai food menu

www.churchillarmskensington.co.uk

Hammersmith

The Dove

The Dove boasts a cracking river side location in Hammersmith, West London.

Dating back to the early 18th, this Fuller's pub serves food, including Sunday roasts, and up to 12 beers on tap.

A tiered seating area out the back overlooks the River Thames, while inside there's a brick line fireplace to keep customers warm during winter.