Young people in North Kensington are getting ready for a free festival designed to bring the community together.

The North Kensington Community Youth Festival has been given funding from the council together with grants from other groups.

It aims to support the community, which is reeling after last year’s fatal fire at Grenfell Tower , and help young people in North Kensington who are affected by it.

The free festival takes place at the Westway Sports and Fitness Centre in Crowthorne Road on Saturday (June 30).

Kensington and Chelsea Council has given £5,000 towards the festival. Other funding organisations include the Westway Trust and Everyone Active.

The day includes a talent contest for 12 to 25-year-olds, five-a-side football talent to test the skills of local teams and a chance to explore a climbing wall. There’s also an assault course, tennis and music.

The football competition begins at 10am, with the festival running from 12pm-7pm.

North Kensington Youth staged a similar event last year and decided to offer the festival for young people again this year.

Organisers said: “The event has been put on to bring together the local community following the Grenfell tragedy and last year was the first year it ran.

“The aim is to bring together the community, youths, local businesses and public services. There will be all kinds of activities and competitions going on, including presence of the police and fire brigade to meet and challenge in the obstacle course.”