Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We're now less than a week away from Wimbledon.

Next Monday from 10:30am, July 2, gates will open on the 132nd edition of the most prestigious Grand Slam in the game.

At this moment in time, it's unclear over whether not two-time Champion Andy Murray will compete. He plays tomorrow in the last 16 of the Eastbourne International against fellow Brit Kyle Edmund, but the Scotsman remains coy on the subject of his participation.

Due to his injury, Murray is currently ranked 156 meaning he could face defending champion Roger Federer, three-time champion Novak Djokovic or Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who comes fresh off the back of his 11th French Open win.

Getting tickets

The most 'official' route to securing tickets is through the ballot - although to qualify, you had to register before the back end of 2017.

If you weren't on the proverbial ball back then, you can still receive Ticket Alerts by clicking the relevant link on this Ticketmaster link .

Without any joy through these two avenues, your only other hope is through resale sites like Viagogo or StubHub - please be advised though that prices on these sites are set by the seller and are likely to be above face value.

As detailed in this article written earlier in the year , fans have the ability to buy premium tickets on the day.

Word of warning, however - with many arriving in the early hours of the morning and others even going as far as to camp overnight, getting your hands on any is likely to be difficult.

Tickets through this way are sold on the basis of one per queuing individual and payment is by cash only.

Enquiries for various packages can also be made through the website of Wimbledon's official sponsors Sportsworld and Keith Prowse.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.