WWE Live is returning to London this summer.

The action-packed evening will head to the O2 Arena for a one-off show on August 29.

Fans will be able to see all their favorite WWE Superstars live in action all under one roof including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, Asuka,The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Nia Jax, Sheamus & Cesaro.

It marks the second time some of the biggest names of WWE are heading to the UK in 2018.

This May sees the biggest wrestlers of SmackDown and RAW tour venues across the UK including London, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

The general sale kicks off at 9am on Friday March 23.

Meanwhile a Ticketmaster presale takes place from 9am on Thursday March 22.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £29.75-£91.50, plus booking fees.

