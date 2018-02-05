Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

WWE Live is returning to the UK again in 2018 for a brand new run of arena shows - and there's still time for you to book your place there.

The live show will head to the O2 Arena for two nights on May 14 and 15 and a select number of tickets are still available through Ticketmaster and AXS.

On the first night stars of RAW will compete in front of thousands and fans, whilst SmackDown stars will take centre stage on the second evening.

Although the lineup won't be announced until 2018, fans can expect to see some of the biggest names of SmackDown and RAW join the tour.

They will also be heading to Liverpool, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Newcastle and Sheffield on the tour.

How much are tickets?

Remaining tickets for the RAW show are available for £40.95 and remaining tickets for the Smackdown show are available for £52.15.

What are the tour dates?

9 May – Bournemouth International Centre

14 May – O2 Arena, London (RAW)

15 May – O2 Arena, London (Smackdown)

15 May – Genting Arena, Birmingham

16 May – Echo Arena, Liverpool

17 May – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

18 May – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

