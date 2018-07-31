The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We had a flurry of bank holidays at Easter and in May – now it probably seems like ages since we had a long weekend.

The good news is we are now due for another bank holiday.

Which means for many of us 9 to 5 weekday workers, we can stay up late on a Sunday evening in the knowledge that we don’t have to get up for work the next day.

Maybe we will get the barbecue out and invite the family round or go out for a picnic .

We might even book a short break away.

Perhaps there are some events going on in our area to look forward to.

All we need to do now is hope that the weather stays good so we can make the most of it.

This is when the August bank holiday is in 2018 and why we get it off.

When is the August bank holiday in 2018?

The late August bank holiday is on the last Monday in August.

In 2018 it is on Monday, August 27.

This is if you live in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If you live in Scotland, or are planning to visit Scotland, it is still a normal working day for the Scots - they get Monday, August 6 off instead, but we don’t.

It means, if you work a Monday to Friday week, you will be off for three days from Saturday, August 25 to Monday, August 27.

You had better check shops' opening hours – they might vary a bit from the usual weekday times and even Sunday times.

Why do we get the last Monday in August off?

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

The first summer bank holiday was in the summer of 1871 and back then was always on the first Monday in August.

It is said that the idea was so employees could take part in and watch cricket matches.

It came about following the Bank Holidays Act of 1871, which was brought about by a banker called Sir John Lubbock.

Apparently, it is said, the cricket fan chose dates which coincided with the home fixtures of his local village team.

After a six-year trial from 1965 to 1970, in 1971 it was officially moved to the last Monday in August, for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

But in Scotland it has stayed on the first Monday in August.

What is happening in west London on August bank holiday weekend?

For us in west London the biggest event in the area is the Notting Hill Carnival .

This takes place over two days, on Sunday, August 26 and Monday, August 27.