The hugely popular London Marathon is coming back to the capital on Sunday (April 22) and will be enjoyed by thousands of spectators lined up along the route and TV viewers at home.

There are expected to be more than 100,000 runners taking to the streets of London hoping to beat their personal best, win a race, or raise money for their chosen charities.

Whether you're keen to watch the race from start to finish, want to catch a glimpse of the runners on TV, or avoid the route altogether, we've put together this handy guide to the Virgin Money London Marathon 2018.

(Image: Getty Images)

What time does the race start?

All races at the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon start at the following times:

08:55 – Elite Wheelchair Races

09:00 – World Para Athletics Marathon World Cup ambulant races

09:15 – The Elite Women's Race

10:00 – The Elite Men's Race, British Athletics & England Athletics Marathon Championships and Mass Race

Can I watch the London Marathon on TV? What channel is it on?

The answer is yes! You can catch all the action from the comfort of your living room.

BBC TV will be broadcasting live coverage and highlights of the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday April 22.

8.30am-2pm: BBC One

BBC One 2pm-2.30pm: BBC Two

On the Red Button there will be separate expert commentary on a dedicated combined elite race feed, for those who want only elite race coverage, and then will offer finish line coverage of all runners as they complete the race – accompanied by a graphics ticker containing messages sent in by friends and loved ones.

There will also be highlights on BBC Two at 6pm.

There will also be live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio London.

What is the route?

The start to mile 7: Blackheath – Woolwich – Greenwich

The 'red route' starting line is in Charlton Way, with runners beginning their marathon journey by heading to Woolwich Arsenal station, before doubling back on themselves through New Charlton. After this point they'll catch a glimpse of the iconic Cutty Sark in Greenwich.

Miles 8 to 22: Greenwich – The Tower – The Isle of Dogs

On this section of the route, runners will take a tour of East London while sticking close to the meander of the River Thames.

They will join Surrey Quays Road before the route curves round to Brunel Road and passing both Rotherhithe and Bermondsey stations.

(Image: PA)

Next, they'll cross Tower Bridge and hit the halfway point of the race. Runners will take a turn down Narrow Street before heading south on to Westferry Road, staying close to the Thames, then taking a turn back on themselves on to East Ferry Road, and again on to Marsh Wall.

At this point, the route curves back round and passes the Canary Wharf viewing point, passing Poplar, Westferry and Limehouse stations, before re-joining The Highway towards Tower Hill.

The home stretch, miles 23 to the finish: London Bridge – The Mall

After passing the Tower Hill landmark, runners will join Lower Thames Street, which merges into Upper Thames Street, before a stretch along Victoria Embankment.

They'll pass Temple and and Embankment stations and catch a view of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster.

The finish line will be imminent at this point - all they'll need to do is take a turn around St James' Park - catch a glimpse of Buckingham Palace - and spectators will cheer them on as they reach The Mall.

(Image: Virgin Money London Marathon)

The Finish area

The Mall has been designed as a 'secure area' for runners only at the end of their 26.2 mile long journey. Just past this point will be designated 'runner meet and greet' areas.

Which roads will be closed?

Advance warning signs will be displayed in affected roads in the build-up to race day and stewards will be present on the day itself to help answer your queries.

(Image: Virgin Money London Marathon)

Additional travel advice

Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers using the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) that further planned strike action by the RMT union will affect services over a four-day period from 4am on Friday (April 20) until 3.59am on Tuesday (April 24).

Plans are being developed with the aim of operating a limited service over the four days, which coincide with the Virgin Money London Marathon Expo (18-21 April) at ExCeL London and Race Day on Sunday (April 22).

Keep an eye out on the official London Marathon official social media pages or their website for the latest information.