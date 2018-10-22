Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The heavens may have opened after a hopeful wave of heat but that didn't stop the 16,000 runners gathering in Hyde Park for the annual Royal Parks Half Marathon.

Trainers were muddy and clothes were wet but headphones were firmly on and adrenaline was pumping as the horn rang out across the to mark the start of the 13.1 mile route at 9am on Sunday, October 14.

It was also the sound of the start of my first ever half marathon and while the inevitable worry of tripping over my laces or simply not finishing the race washed over me, so did the excitement.

The downpour of rain which soaked through my running top and dripped from my ponytail also didn't put off the crowds of spectators who gathered to wish their loved ones good luck.

(Image: rb-create)

I was very conscious of not beginning the run too fast and burning out so I steadied my pace to a slow jog for the first half of the race and despite others sprinting at a speed which was surely impossible to keep up, I stuck to my guns and was thankful for it when I passed the six mile mark without gasping for breath.

The weather didn't dampen the picturesque route which passes world-famous landmarks including Buckingham Palace and through some of London's Royal Parks, including Hyde Park, St James Park and Kensington Gardens.

Despite the cold and wet weather, crowds of people lined the mile marks, including some members of the public who clearly had accidentally stumbled on the event, some family and friends and plenty of charity supporters cheering on runners taking part on their behalf.

(Image: Royal Parks Half Marathon)

Some were handing out sugary sweets to exhausted participants while others held signs and event staff were also on hand to shout motivating messages through megaphones.

A sweet touch which sets Royal Parks apart from other half marathons is that there's a space to write your name on your running number so spectators can shout your name as you trundle past.

Not only is this a cute personal touch, hearing someone call out your name really helps spur you on, which is exactly what you need when running those last few miles.

To my surprise I managed to pick up speed during the last mile and beat my predicted time by crossing the finish line two hours and 32 minutes.

Me and other runners were greeted by several volunteers handing us our medals (which were very a very cute leaf shape and made out of wood), water, energy drinks and bananas.

Not only was I pleasantly surprised by the upbeat atmosphere and enthusiasm from the soaked crowd and event staff, from start to finish the whole day was ran smoothly due to the organisers' planning and consideration for the environment it was taking place in.

(Image: Royal Parks Half Marathon)

Depending on your estimated time, runners begin the race in colour coded groups to avoid mayhem at the beginning and being someone who seriously lacks coordination, I could easily figure out where I was suppose to go thanks to the signs and maps in the festival.

While huffing and puffing along the route you could tactfully time when you needed the toilet because signs told you when a loo stop was approaching and there was a huge tent at one end of the park to keep your bags and belongings safe and dry while you took part.

As sustainability and the environment is the main ethos of Royal Parks Half Marathon, of course the whole event was super clean, even with the mud and rain. Volunteers were also on hand throughout the route with cardboard cups of water and shovels to clean them up after runners drink up and run off.

There were also some famous faces including Katie Piper and fitness blogger, Clean Eating Alice who posed for pictures at the beginning of the event and no doubt finished hours ahead of the rest of us!

(Image: PA)

After running to pick up my jumper and umbrella from the baggage tent, I grabbed a steaming cup of coffee from an independent pop up store and a wrap which was full to the brim with halloumi, salad and hummus - a perfect end to my first (and definitely not last) half marathon!

