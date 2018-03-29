The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could we BE any more excited? FriendsFest is coming back to the UK in 2018.

The set of the hit TV sitcom is touring cities across the UK. Fans of the show will get the chance to walk through Monica's apartment, Joey and Chandler's apartment and Central Perk.

FriendsFest will arrive in London on September 21-30 and set up home for the week at Kennington Park.

This time round the Comedy Central team are also bringing a full scale set of Ross' apartment - previously owned by Ugly Naked Guy.

You'll also be able to drop into Central Perk for a coffee, hot chocolate or tea and sit in the most well known sofas on TV. This year also sees a brand new Friends-themed food stalls and a cocktail bar, with 90s inspired drinks as well as a quiz.

(Image: Dominic Salter/MEN)

Plus fans will also be able to recreate the iconic 'PIVOT!' scene from the show. It was recently voted as the ultimate Friends moment by Comedy Central UK viewers.

Last year the tour was a sell out, so find out how and when to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're be available from www.seetickets.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Thursday March 29.

How much are they?

General admission is priced at £27.50, whilst disabled and carer admission is priced at £14.25.

What are the tour dates?

This year the FriendsFest tour will visit the following cities:

July 20-29 - Newcastle, Castle Farm Fields

August 3-12 - Manchester, Heaton Park

August 24-September 2 - Bristol, Blaise Castle Estate

September 7-16 - Brighton, Preston Park

September 21-30 - London, Kennington Park

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.