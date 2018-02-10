The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The dream wedding for many is probably set against the backdrop of an idyllic church or beach on a beautiful summer's day surrounded by friends and family.

For others, a fruit machine illuminated pub conversion with a bespoke carpet surrounded by 100 of your fondest paralytic punters might be more appropriate.

If you are the latter and are planning a wedding this year, you might want to give your planner a call - or your other half.

Wetherspoons now does weddings and the whole thing will cost you just £3,000.

That's right, now you can tie your nuptials and neck your (many) drinks at the same time.

For £3,000 Spoons will lay on an all-inclusive package including food, booze, decorations and of course the venue itself, reports Wales Online .

Your wedding with be exclusive until 1am, it is unclear whether this means the pub will close at 1am or the floodgates will open and strangers off the street will start helping themselves to your cake.

Shaun of the Dead scenes spring to mind, no?

The full package includes

• Exclusive use of the venue – Saturday until 1am; Sunday until midnight

• Three-course sit-down meal or buffet for 100 people

• Sparkling wine for the toast, up to 100 guests

• Wine on the table – Coldwater Creek - to accompany the meal

• Table decorations

• Post-meal capacity for 300 people

• Live DJ, or you can arrange your own or a live band, at your cost

• A wedding host.

(Image: Google Maps)

Unfortunately there is only one Wetherspoons in the country with a wedding licence at the moment - the Knights Templar in Chancery Lane, London.

The optimists and Spoons fans among us will be hoping that the expansion of this dreamy idea will be under way soon.