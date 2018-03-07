The video will start in 8 Cancel

Homeware store Flying Tiger Copenhagen is sinking its claws into the new Westfield London expansion .

The shop, which promises an ever-changing range of affordable products for kitchens, bedrooms, playrooms and beyond, opens on March 20.

That is the same day the £600 million extension opens to the public for the first time.

Other retailers which will be setting up shop in the new arm of the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre include the four-floor flagship John Lewis store, Primark and Curry's PC World.

Leisure activities will also feature heavily, including a boutique bowling alley, mini golf experience and cycling gym.

The new Flying Tiger Copenhagen will be located next to John Lewis .

(Image: Flying Tiger Copenhagen)

It will feature the brand's trademark maze layout, a double height ceiling and all-glazed shop front.

Ricardo Nanulaitta, head of property at Flying Tiger in the UK, said: “We’re delighted to be opening in Westfield London and be part of such a highly anticipated redevelopment.

"Like Westfield , we believe that Tiger has had a hugely positive impact on British retail, and following in the footsteps of our store in Westfield Stratford, we’re excited to see another successful addition to our repertoire of shops in the UK.

“Flying Tiger Copenhagen at Westfield London will be our first store opening this year, and our expansion plan for 2018 and beyond is getting back into high gear with more exciting openings on the horizon.”

(Image: Flying Tiger Copenhagen)

The store will open with Easter and Spring products and "offering things you need, things you’ve dreamed of and things you never knew existed".

Westfield London, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will become Europe's largest shopping centre when the expansion opens.

