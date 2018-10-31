Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are taking the kids out trick or treating for Halloween you are probably hoping the rain will stay away.

Not that they will mind a few soggy sweets, but you probably don't fancy standing shivering under an umbrella as they seek out their booty.

And if the rain stays off but the temperature drops you'll be wondering how many layers to put on under their costumes.

The sun has been out in west London today (Wednesday October 31) but will the weather stay dry tonight?

According to the Met Office, the regional forecast for London and the south east predicts cloud and rain spreading northwards across the whole area before midnight.

The rain will be heavy at times with any drier spells likely to be confined to the east. There will be a minimum temperature 6 °C.

In Uxbridge from 5pm to midnight there will be cloud, but at 11pm there is a 40% chance of rain.

The temperature will be 9 °C but it will feel like 8 °C.

In Harrow and Hounslow there is a 50% chance of rain from 10pm.

The temperature will be 10 °C at 5pm and drop to 9 °C at 7pm but it will feel like 8 °C.

In Ealing there will also be a 50% chance of rain from 10pm.

The temperature will be 10 °C and drop to 9 °C at 9pm but feel like 8 °C.