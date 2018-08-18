Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shimmering shores, quaint harbours, Instagram-worthy white sand beaches, enjoying a local recipe ice cream... Sounds like southern Italy or a further flown holiday destination, doesn't it?

But you can have idyllic surroundings and that sought after 'switch off' getaway without *technically* leaving British land.

What's more, you can skip the stress of luggage allowances, passport controls and shelling out for expensive transfers and taxis - if you travel by ferry to Britain's own Channel Island - Jersey.

The island itself has a lot to other, whether your a foodie or a history buff, a couple looking for a romantic spa break, or a family hoping to keep the kids entertained over the school holidays - there's something for everyone.

How to get there - Condor Ferries

My partner, Tom, and I hopped (when I say hopped, I mean drove!) on to a ferry at Poole on a sunny morning. If you're an early bird, it's easily accessible on the motorway from London and Surrey if you're up for a drive first.

We stayed in a hotel the night before so we could roll out of bed, check in the car at the port, and find our seats in the Ocean Plus lounge within 45 minutes!

Condor Ferries operates a year-round service to the Channel Islands from Poole with its fast ferry Condor Liberation, alongside a conventional ferry service from Portsmouth.

The four-hour ferry trip to the island offered us a chance to sit back and relax, read our books and enjoy the panoramic views. The route to Jersey first stops and offloads at Guernsey where harbour porpoises put on a show for the incoming boats.

The ferry has two bars - Horizon and Island - for reasonably priced snacks and drinks on board as well as Casquets Bistro for quick and easy British grub.

I tucked into a piri piri chicken and chips and Tom enjoyed a steak and kidney pie with chips and peas - simple and yum!

But easily the best thing about the ferry was the duty free shopping.

Nowadays, particularly in airports, you'll be hard pushed to find your favourite beauty products or alcohol much cheaper than you'll find in the supermarkets.

But the on board deals on Condor Liberation meant I blagged two litres of Gordon's gin for £24 - get in!

Where to stay - Hotel de France

With gorgeous grounds and a view that’s the envy of the rest of the island (except maybe from the balconies of the ultra-rich!) The Hotel De France is a fantastic choice for your stay.

Our Double Spa room at the Parisian-esque Chateau included a beautiful hill-top west-facing view stretching past St Helier town and even towards Elizabeth Castle.

Upon arrival, after a short drive from the ferry, we immediately chose to soak up the sun in the Garden View restaurant and enjoyed a Jersey twist on a classic cocktail. ( Jersey island iced tea at £12 - it certainly packed some punch!)

At breakfast, we enjoyed French hospitality while still getting a 'proper' Full English breakfast. (There is, of course, a continental choice too - so it's best of both worlds!) The service was somewhat hurried but we were keen to explore the islands so wasn't too much of an issue.

We were lucky to have glorious sunshine for the duration of our Jersey stay, and so chose to eat at the hotel's Garden View restaurant, as it serves up an evening barbecue outdoors.

I chose the honey glazed bbq spatchcock chicken, with Jersey lavender and citrus yoghurt (£14.50) while Tom tucked into a whole plaice en papillote at £18. While the portion sizes were slightly on the small side, we enjoyed tucking into our fresh-from-the-BBQ meals while sipping wine outside - bliss.

However, the hotel's crème de la crème is the Ayush Spa - one of the top seven in Europe, no less - so if you’re seeking pampering, look no further.

We had to tear ourselves away from the spa's hydrotherapy pool with jacuzzi and it's sauna and steam rooms, which were available free of charge to guests. We both decided we'd happily come back to the island just to stay a week at the Hotel De France trying every spa treatment on offer.

What to see, do and eat in Jersey

While both the British and French influences are obvious, such as flags and street names, the place has it's own charm that is wholly unique to the island.

Featuring one of the top three beaches in the UK in the form of the gorgeous St Brelade’s Bay, the beautiful beach with low waves and clear, blue waters will delight bathers of all ages.

The island is a treat for history buffs as well, from the Churchill memorial gardens in St Brelade's, Liberation Square and more somber War Tunnels to experience the hardship and heroism of those living under Nazi occupation in World War Two.

There’s also a variety of castles to explore, which truly come to life with walking tours, such as Elizabeth and Gorey (Mont Orgueil) Castles.

For those looking to get out and explore the island’s food and drink scene beyond this, Jersey is full of local produce and independent stores, as well as St Helier’s own indoor market, so you can happily eat your way around if the mood strikes. (Do try Jersey fudge - it gives the Cornish equivalent a real run for it's money!)

We enjoyed a stunning authentic Sri Lankan meal for two at Unawatuna, accompanied by warm hospitality, a rustic interior, and sips of arrack. A delight to the senses.

So what's not to love? It's fair to say I'm sold on Jersey. All aboard the ferry!

To book and check current prices, visit condorferries.co.uk or call 0345 609 1024.