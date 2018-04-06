Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The streets of Southall will be awash with orange on Sunday (April 8) when thousands of Sikhs turn out for the annual Vaisakhi celebration.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the event, where worshippers will march to the sound of beating drums from Havelock Road Gurdwara at 11am.

The colourful procession will continue through the streets, which will be lined with free food stalls, to finish at Park Avenue Gurdwara at 6pm.

Vaisakhi is an annual festival to celebrate the birth of the Khalsa , celebrated through a Nagar Kirtan – a procession through the town led by five initiated Sikhs.

A spokesman for Southall Green Police said: "Sunday is Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan. Please note that it runs from 11am till 6pm, starting at the Havelock Road Gurdwara.

"If you are attending have a wonderful time but keep hold of your belongings as depending on the weather there could be up to 10,000 people attending.

"Come and see your local police team who will be there trying the food."

What is Vaisakhi?

For Sikhs, Vaisakhi is celebrated as the day of the creation of the Khalsa.

Much of India celebrates Vaisakhi as a harvest festival, something incorrectly associated with the Sikh celebration. It is also referred to as the Sikh New Year, which is also untrue.

In 1699, in Punjab, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, asked a crowd of thousands if anyone would be willing to give their heads to their Guru.

In response, five men – all of differing castes and backgrounds – stepped up to offer their heads to their Guru.

Anxious moments followed where Guru Gobind Singh Ji took the men into a tent, only to emerge with a bloody sword.

However, the men emerged dressed in what is now recognised as traditional Sikh garbs. Guru Gobind Singh Ji then publicly initiated the men, before asking them to do the same for him.

These men, later known as the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones), were the very first members of the Khalsa - the eternal living embodiment of the Sikh Guru.

Which roads will be affected by Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan?

Police are advising against driving into Southall as there will be heavy congestion and a number of roads affected by temporary closures throughout the day.

According to TfL, there will be phased full road closures in these eight roads in Southall:

Havelock Road

Park Avenue

King Street

The Green

South Road

High Street

Uxbridge Road

Green Drive

