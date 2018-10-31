Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxbridge is to get its first EVER traditional Christmas market this November and it looks very exciting.

The people behind the rotating Flavours of the World markets are bringing a traditional wooden chalet Christmas market to Uxbridge High Street.

Over a fortnight, locals will be able to shop, eat, drink and visit Santa Clause in his grotto. There will also be a winter garden and even a tavern.

There is even a Christmas Parade, which is timed to coincide with the Christmas lights switch-on.

What will the Uxbridge Christmas Market be like?

The European wooden chalet-style Christmas market has surged in popularity and now Uxbridge finally gets its own market.

Markets company Savoir Fayre are hoping to transform the high street into a winter wonderland, complete with a winter garden and a tavern in the space between Pavilions and intu Uxbridge.

(Image: Uxbridge Gazette)

Chalets will be traditionally decorated with owners selling crafted products and unique gifts for the ones you love this holiday season.

Food stalls will serve roasting chestnuts, grilled sausages and gingerbread with some mulled wine to wash it all down.

Savoir Fayre is anticipating the market will draw crowds from neighbouring west London areas as well as Buckinghamshire.

On November 18, the town centre will witness a Christmas parade, followed by the big Christmas lights switch-on, tied together with some glorious carol singing.

Who will be at the market?

The full list and details of stallholders at the inaugural Uxbridge Christmas Market is not yet known but the following stalls have already been confirmed for the market:

Woodlikely - "Unique hand carved products from the Indonesian Islands of Bali and Java"

- "Unique hand carved products from the Indonesian Islands of Bali and Java" Pick&Mix Chalet - Delicious traditional sweets

Delicious traditional sweets Mr Olive & Sons - Selling olives, baklava, Turkish Delight and nuts

Selling olives, baklava, Turkish Delight and nuts Minifigure Frames - Tiny figurine frames, clocks and keyrings

Tiny figurine frames, clocks and keyrings Lafi Crafts - Handmade Tunisian ceramic and olive wood homeware

Handmade Tunisian ceramic and olive wood homeware Kimmies Krafts with Fizzy Bathroom Heaven - Bath bombs that are vegan, cruelty free and "ideal for very sensitive skin"

Bath bombs that are vegan, cruelty free and "ideal for very sensitive skin" Jewellery

Himalayan Pashmina - Fine Nepalese handwoven scarves and fabrics

Fine Nepalese handwoven scarves and fabrics Heavenly Sausage - "The mightiest sausages and dumplings on earth"

"The mightiest sausages and dumplings on earth" Staffordshire Garden Furniture - Selling hats, scarves, purses, gloves, pashiminas and poncho

Selling hats, scarves, purses, gloves, pashiminas and poncho Staffordshire Garden Furniture - Cheese and Chutneys

Cheese and Chutneys Christmas Market Bar - "Pop up bar specialists offering craft ales, lagers and ciders" and of course mulled wine and spiced cider.

"Pop up bar specialists offering craft ales, lagers and ciders" and of course mulled wine and spiced cider. A L Manock - Family of biscuit makers with a 30-year strong tradition.

Family of biscuit makers with a 30-year strong tradition. Neriman's Hog Roast - Slowly roasted free range British pork with homemade apple sauce on the bread of your choice

Slowly roasted free range British pork with homemade apple sauce on the bread of your choice The Cured Meat Company - Cured Meats, Chorizos, Fuets, Cured Hams, Garlic and more

Cured Meats, Chorizos, Fuets, Cured Hams, Garlic and more Natural Baltic Amber Jewellery - Handmade sterling silver jewellery with natural Baltic amber

- Handmade sterling silver jewellery with natural Baltic amber Bill Marlow - Glass, china and pottery

When does the market run?

Unfortunately the traditional Christmas market is only with us for around two weeks, from November 15 to December 2.

The market will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, 10am to 9pmm on Saturdays and 11am to 5.30pm on Sundays.