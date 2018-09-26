Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you think you’ve got what it takes to survive on a desert island then perhaps you might want to consider taking part in TV series The Island with Bear Grylls.

The TV show, screened on Channel 4, is looking for west London contestants to take part in the next series.

But it isn’t for the faint-hearted and certainly not for those who love their creature comforts.

You might have been watching the current series of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, which is being screened this autumn and shows ten famous stars abandoned on an uninhabited island and left to fend for themselves.

(Image: Channel 4/ Shine TV)

Even searching for drinking water proved to be a test of their skills.

So if you think you can do better then perhaps you should apply for the sixth series of BAFTA award winning The Island with Bear Grylls.

In a previous series, the volunteers were stripped of all the comforts of civilisation, and cast away on a remote island.

They filmed themselves, and shared their raw and exhilarating story of survival.

This time there will also be a prize involved.

A spokeswoman for Shine TV, the production company behind the programme, said: “We are looking for people who are fit and able to participate, of all ages over 18, each with their unique skillset, from a variety of backgrounds and professions who are confident in their ability to thrive, but they do not need any experience in adventure or survival pursuits to participate.

“We will cover reasonable pre-agreed loss of earnings for everyone who participates.”

If you’re interested in taking part then you should email the islandc4@shine.tv.

The closing date is Monday October 8.