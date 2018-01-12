Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last year saw it all, kombucha-based cocktails (fermented tea to you and I), protein-packed insect snacks and commuters on scooters.

There’s no doubt more and more of us are starting to lead healthier and balanced lifestyles, take the popularity of Veganuary this month for example.

So what does 2018 have up its sleeve?

Organisers of Balance Festival , an annual health and fitness event in London, have shared their predictions on what they reckon will be trendy over the next 12 months.

1. Boxing

The boxing trend that swept the nation in 2016/2017 will be evolving in 2018 with a progression of interest in combat sports leading to a rise in classes specialising in martial arts, kickboxing and Muay Thai (a sport favoured by Ryan Gosling, enough said).

These fast-paced, intense workouts engage the whole body while improving cardiovascular health, stamina and building lean muscle mass.

2. Slacklining

While it might look simple, comprising of a tightrope elevated just a few inches off the ground, holding your balance on a slackline is no easy feat.

This workout really engages the core and can be done nearly anywhere, making it the perfect park exercise.

3. New recovery rules

Any trainer worth their salt will tell you that recovery is just as important when training as the workout itself.

That’s why this year will see focus shift to advanced recovery plans, such as targeting the fascia - a connective tissue made mostly from collagen which wraps around the muscles, ligaments and organs in our bodies to control mobility.

Keeping vital muscles and tissue, such as the fascia, in good condition reduces injury risk and heightens muscle mobility, enabling you to perform better, for longer.

Zanna Van Dijk, Balance Festival ambassador, said: "We will soon be seeing a rise in the use of advanced recovery techniques usually reserved for athletes.

"Gyms will also be introducing recovery based classes and workouts, which focus on stretching, releasing and mobilising your joints and muscles."

4. DNA fitness testing

Contrary to popular belief, science is now proving that nobody is, or ever was, bound to their genes.

Through DNA fitness testing, fitness goers can check in on their microbiome activity and tailor fitness regimes and nutrition plans to optimise healthy living whilst constantly re-programming their genetic identity.

5. Serotonin-boosting foods

We’ll soon be checking food labels for serotonin-boosting ingredients, such as tryptophan which is found in bananas, walnuts, salmon and green tea.

Great for emotional stability, calmness, good sleep and a general state of wellbeing, serotonin is known as the “happy hormone”.

6. Infused waters

While mint, lemon, ginger and coconut waters have been around for a while and their benefits widely-known, as a community of wellness-warriors we’re always on the hunt for more.

This year, infused waters are stepping up a gear with innovative new products on the market such as alkaline water, plant water, cascara-infused water and electrolyte-enhanced water.

7. Booch is the new booze

Dry January will kick start the shift from booze to booch, as we incorporate Kombucha into our daily diets.

This fermented drink is a power player when it comes to gut health, helping you to maintain a strong immune system thanks to its high levels of probiotics and antioxidants which kill harmful bacteria.

8. Plant-based diets

Plant-based diets are more popular than ever before and with reports of brighter skin, lower blood pressure and improved energy levels, it’s no wonder.

This is a very interesting time for health food and the wellness world in general as we see more and more plant-based brands enter the market to meet a huge customer demand.

9. Sound healing

The ancient tool is said to use rhythm and frequency to shift our brainwaves into a state of perfect balance.

The practice involves listening to percussive instruments such as gongs or tuning forks, which can place you into a meditative state - moving us from a normal waking state of consciousness (beta) to our relaxed consciousness (alpha) and even delta (sleep) where internal healing naturally occurs.

10. Scientific gamification health tracking

As technology advancements race ahead, we’re able to monitor ourselves more easily and conveniently in today’s acceleration society.

Plus, who’s got the time to keep up with our hectic lives anyway? Well, there’s an app for that, and Nike+ is just one of them.

Although there’s a huge array of fitness and health tracking apps already out on the market, we’re noticing a steady incline in more science-based applications - especially those that enable an element of gamification to challenge your mates.

11. Mainstream meditation

Meditation and mindfulness are buzzwords for 2018.

Yogis have been practising meditation for millennia, but the rest of us are just starting to catch on.

Apps like headspace have really helped to make meditation mainstream, and we’re beginning to reap the benefits as a nation.

In 2018, we’re going to see meditation classes, studios and events cropping up outside of London and spreading across the country as the practise becomes more mainstream.

12. Beyond Athleisure

Athleisure clothing bridges the gaps between functional, comfortable and work-appropriate clothing.

Although athleisure has already been cat-walked down the city streets, in 2018 we’re expecting a revolution.

13. Plant-based beauty

Brands are embracing plant power when it comes to beauty products and treatments; from avocados for your face (not just your toast) in the form of avocado oils, to apple cider vinegar toners, to hemp body creams and turmeric natural skin glow, these are the new superfoods for the skin.

14. Mental health

Mental health awareness has recently exploded. It’s no longer a sign of weakness, but of bravery. With key chief executives recently opening up about their own mental health, the workplace is increasingly becoming a judgement-free space.

So much so, various companies are awakening to its huge prevalence and are looking for solutions to keep their staff healthy in mind and body.

There’s no doubt 2018 will see an increase in corporate business mental health therapy programmes to aid today’s overwhelming levels of stress, anxiety and depression.

15. Health-conscious travelling

Our eyes are being opened to the health-conscious travel experiences that the world has to offer; from Shinrin Yoki (forest bathing) in Japan, to a traditional Vipassana (silent retreat) in India.

Hotels around the globe are waking up to this growing market of healthy travellers, and offering experiences to appeal to them.

16. World food healing spices

Our exposure to various cultures and traditions has padded out our knowledge bank and usage of healthy food spices.

That’s why adaptogenic herbs and spices such as turmeric are taking off. Beyond food flavouring, these food additions are great for decreasing inflammation, improving gut health and restoring mental health.

17. Happy hikers

A big travel trend for 2018 is going to be back-to-basics fitness, in the form of hiking – an amazing workout that also provides mental benefits.

Being outdoors surrounded by nature has been proven to reduce stress and increase positive mood. And the best bit is… anyone can do it.

About Balance Festival 2018:

The health and fitness festival returns to The Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane from May 11-13, 2018.

For tickets visit balance-festival.com