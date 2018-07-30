Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the same vein as it's title character, Mel Brooks' timeless classic Young Frankenstein is being brought back to life.

The 1974 film - written and directed by comedian Mel Brooks - has now been transformed into an "all-singing, all-dancing, all-laughing" stage production.

The Garrick Theatre will play host to eight performances a week between Mondays and Saturdays up until Saturday August 25. Evening shows start from 7.30pm, with matinée performances also available on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets

Tickets to the shows can be bought from the website LoveTheatre.com. Lowest priced tickets start from just £20 with the highest end tickets priced at £117.

Trailer

Plot

For those unfamiliar with the story, both the film and the stage production are a parody of the traditional Frankenstein narrative that first originated as a 19th century novel written by Mary Shelley.

In Brooks' take on the tale, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein - along with half-witted sidekick Igor - mistakenly transplants an abnormal brain into the monster-like corpse.

After being reanimated, Frederick has to suppress the ex-con's homicidal tendencies in a story that involves love, laughs and an angry mob baying for blood.

Favourable audience reviews on the LoveTheatre website claim that the stage show does everything and more to live up to the cult film classic.

lovetheatre.com/tickets/young-frankenstein