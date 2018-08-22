Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for see Ricky Gervais live are currently on sale through LiveNation.

The comedian will play two nights at the Pleasance Theatre as he tries out material ahead of his upcoming 'Nature' tour.

His previous tour, Humanity, sold out dozens of venues across the world and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

After working as an assistant events manager at the University of London Union, Gervais bagged a role on alternative radio station XFM.

Gervais first gained mainstream recognition as actor, writer and director for hit TV show The Office. He reprised his infamous role as boss David Brent in the 2016 mockumentary 'Life on the Road'.

The Office was followed up by Extras where Gervais, along with fellow writer and director Stephen Merchant, satirised the showbiz industry with the use of cameos from a number of Hollywood A-listers.

His first foray into stand-up came in 2003 with the special entitled Animals .

Born in Reading, Berkshire, Gervais has become a worldwide name having made it big in America where he, among other things, has hosted the Golden Globes and featured on shows like The Simpsons, Bojack Horseman and Curb Your Enthusiasm.