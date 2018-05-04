Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After five years of refurbishment vote, the doors to the largest Victorian Glasshouse will reopen in Kew Gardens .

The substantial greenhouse will welcome visitors once again after 1,731 days of work to restore the pavilion, which first opened in 1863.

The greenhouse is now home to more that 10,000 plants, from around 1,500 species, all of which usually grow in temperate climates.

Restoration of the Temperate House required scaffolding equivalent to the length of the M25 motorway, and 69,000 individual elements were removed from the greenhouse, to be cleaned, repaired or replaced.

(Image: Gareth Gardner)

Specimens that visitors will be able to see include the "loneliest tree in the world", the Cycad Encephalartos Woodii from South Africa, and the Dombeya Mauritiana tree, thought to be extinct in the wild until one was found growing in the highlands of Mauritius.

Visitors to the world-famous botanical gardens have not been able to visit the Temperate House since August 2013, but it reopens to the public on Saturday (May 5). The greenhouse will be opened by Richmond resident Sir David Attenborough.

(Image: Jeff Eden)

The entire project cost a staggering £41 million, with the biggest donor being the Heritage Lottery Fund, which donated around £15 million. A further £10.4 million came from Defra.

Richard Barley, director of horticulture at Kew Gardens, said: "It's been amazing watching this project unfold, the building emerge gloriously and some of the world's rarest plants safely reach their home.

"This is world-class horticulture, science and design working together to create something truly impressive.

(Image: Jeff Eden)

"The Temperate House is a glistening cathedral where the new glass allows the sun to stream in and the ironwork has been restored to its glossy best.

"And I'm most excited that it is for everyone, from young to old, for budding gardeners or aspiring artists, for those making a pilgrimage from great distances, and for our local community, we hope every visitor will see plants in a new light".