London is jam packed with deals for a spa day or retreat.

Whether a spa day is a treat for a loved one, or you simply want to treat yourself to a day of relaxation- Groupon has some incredible offers.

Essentially, you can make the most of the deals websites deals and save up to 78%- just by choosing one of it's many cash-saving discounts.

Relax with Hammam Spa Ritual for One or Two at The Old Hammam and Spa (Up to 78% Off)

Boasting a wide range of beauty treatments designed to cleanse, revitalise and relax the body, the team at The Old Hammam and Spa specialise in traditional pampering techniques that originated in Turkey.

You can choose from the spa for one or two from as little as £39.

View the details of the deal here .

Unwind with a Spa Day with Pool, Optional Treatment and Bubbly at 5* Beauty & Melody Spa at M by Montcalm, Shoreditch (Up to 42% Off)

Located in the centre of London’s Tech City, moments from Old Street station, Beauty & Melody Spa at M by Montcalm tends to an array of their customers' pampering needs. The venue features a range of therapies, a 12-metre Versace-tiled swimming pool with steam room, sauna, Jacuzzi, and gym.

The deal options range in price from £49- £125 , and can be redeemed Mon- Fri or Sat-Sun.

Enjoy a pamper at 5* MANDARA SPA London, Westminster Bridge with a lux spa day for two with pool, optional treatment and bubbly (up to 54% off)

Part of Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London, Mandara Spa strives to be an escape from daily life, where clients can enjoy treatments in a relaxing environment and also avail the onsite fitness facilities. Mandara Spa offers a range of treatments and products for face and body, as well as therapies and nail and waxing treatments. This Indonesian-themed boutique spa boasts several treatment rooms and a manicure-pedicure area, along with a swimming pool, fitness centre and relaxation lounge.

For all T&C's see here.

Indulge in a Spa & Gym Access with Classic/Champagne Afternoon Tea Britannia International Hotel London Non-Accomodation (Upto 35% Off)

Located in the heart of Canary Wharf, the Britannia International Hotel provides central London accommodation in four-star style.

Customers have four options- they can choose between spa, gym and afternoon tea, and with or without champagne- and starting from just £29.95 it's a great offer.

See full details HERE .

One-Hour Luxury Spa Treatment and Glass of Champagne for One or Two at The 5* LaLit London - Rejuve Spa (Up to 54% Off)

Tucked between Tower Bridge Road and City Hall, The five star LaLit London Hotel occupies the former St. Olave’s Grammar School building, combining British and Indian influences in its opulent decor. The 180-year-old neo-baroque structure houses 70 carefully styled rooms and multiple modern facilities, including Rejuve Spa and Teacher's Room, a well-stocked cocktail bar which boasts a selection of rare spirits.

You can view the deal HERE .

The Groupon website also has various other one off treatments which you can recieve in other spas including Microdermabrasion, Laser hair removal and Eyelash extensions- for something a little different.

Take a little look around the Groupon website - where plenty of deals are in and around London.