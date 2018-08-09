Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hit E4 show Tattoo Fixers is to return to our screens for another series and they want people from west London to take part.

The smash-hit series follows the work of some of the UK's top tattoo artists who must work to cover up the unfortunate inkings of some members of the public.

Participants with disastrous tattoos will have the opportunity to get a cover up tattoo by one of the country's best practitioners.

Producers are looking for the country's most outrageous, shocking or embarrassing tattoos and offering the owner a chance to make it all over.

Fan favourites Sketch, Alice and receptionist Paisley will be joined by two new artists following the Jay and Glen's decision to leave the show for pastures new.

In their place, brothers Pash and Uzzi from Plymouth are stepping up to the plate to see if they can help rescue some unfortunately inked Brits.

The brothers have worked in London, Mozambique and back to Plymouth, where they now run their own studio, White Room Parlour.

Pash Canby, 30, said: “Cover ups are almost always a challenge, and I’m not sure if I’m prepared for some of the disasters to come!

"However I’m totally excited to help people get over their tattoo nightmares, I’m also looking forward to meeting the clients behind these crazy decisions and being a part of something that showcases what I’m passionate about.”

(Image: Studio Lambert)

Uzzi Canby, 27, said: “Joining the Tattoo Fixers team is awesome! Of course there will be challenges, but I’m looking forward to taking them on and applying my art and tattoo skills into covering up some of the nations most embarrassing and shocking tattoos!

"And hopefully helping to heal some mental scars for our clients along the way.”

The series will film in Autumn so if you're interested be sure to apply as soon as you can. You can apply for the series by clicking the link here .