It's a day of celebration across the country and thousands of Brits will be joining their neighbours in street parties.

As American actress Meghan Markle ties the knot with Prince Harry, countless Brits will be partying through the night, with pubs and bars allowed to serve alcohol until 1am.

London is no exception and if you've not yet had the opportunity to meet your neighbours, now is the perfect opportunity.

There are likely to be plenty of street parties near you, but here is a list of all the streets which will be closed for parties in Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Hounslow and Harrow.

Ealing

Webster Gardens, Ealing

Lawrence Road, South Ealing

Park Place and Kerrison Place, Ealing

Church Gardens, South Ealing

Waldemar Avenue, Ealing

Beford Road, West Ealing

Green Lane, Hanwell

Hammersmith & Fulham

Aldbourne Road, East Acton

Aldensley Road, Hammersmith

Aynhoe Road, Kensington

Chaldon Road, Fulham

Elthiron Road, Parsons Green

Marco Road, Hammersmith

Queensmill Road, Fulham

Skelwith Road, Fulham

Starfield Road, White City

Sterndale Road, Hammersmith

Enfield Road, Brentford

Cromwell Road, Feltham

Silverhall Street, Isleworth

Upham Park, Chiswick

Brantwood Avenue, Isleworth (Sunday, May 20)

Thornton Avenue, Chiswick (Sunday, May 20)

Cranmore Avenue, Isleworth (Sunday, May 20)

Harrow

There are some street parties around the borough, but if you aren't near one, there are two council-organised street parties in: