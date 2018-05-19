It's a day of celebration across the country and thousands of Brits will be joining their neighbours in street parties.
As American actress Meghan Markle ties the knot with Prince Harry, countless Brits will be partying through the night, with pubs and bars allowed to serve alcohol until 1am.
London is no exception and if you've not yet had the opportunity to meet your neighbours, now is the perfect opportunity.
There are likely to be plenty of street parties near you, but here is a list of all the streets which will be closed for parties in Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Hounslow and Harrow.
Ealing
- Webster Gardens, Ealing
- Lawrence Road, South Ealing
- Park Place and Kerrison Place, Ealing
- Church Gardens, South Ealing
- Waldemar Avenue, Ealing
- Beford Road, West Ealing
- Green Lane, Hanwell
Hammersmith & Fulham
- Aldbourne Road, East Acton
- Aldensley Road, Hammersmith
- Aynhoe Road, Kensington
- Chaldon Road, Fulham
- Elthiron Road, Parsons Green
- Marco Road, Hammersmith
- Queensmill Road, Fulham
- Skelwith Road, Fulham
- Starfield Road, White City
- Sterndale Road, Hammersmith
Hounslow
- Enfield Road, Brentford
- Cromwell Road, Feltham
- Silverhall Street, Isleworth
- Upham Park, Chiswick
- Brantwood Avenue, Isleworth (Sunday, May 20)
- Thornton Avenue, Chiswick (Sunday, May 20)
- Cranmore Avenue, Isleworth (Sunday, May 20)
Harrow
There are some street parties around the borough, but if you aren't near one, there are two council-organised street parties in:
- St Anns Road, Harrow Town Centre. The wedding is being shown on a big screen, with the service due to start at 12pm. At 3.30pm there will be a fancy dress competition for the boys and girls and at 4.30pm there will be a free showing the Princess and the Frog.
- Harrow Weald Recreation Ground. There is a royal wedding picnic in the park starting at 11.30. Revellers will enjoy the music, tombola and stalls and there is likely to be plenty of bunting on display.