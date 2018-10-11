Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're new to running or it's part of your daily routine, taking part in a half marathon (or even a full one) is going to be on your bucket list or New Year's resolution.

While training for the 13.1 mile route is good motivation to get your fitness on track, it's also good for your mental health and a great way to raise money for your favourite charity.

People might think London isn't the greenest city or the easiest to run around but there's one half marathon which ends those stereotypes.

The Royal Parks Half Marathon takes you through west London's most scenic parks so you can enjoy the beautiful flowers and gardens while you're sweating it out for a good cause. And even better, central to the award winning event's ethos is doing our bit for the environment.

The day is not all about running, and tending to the blisters on your feet, as a food and fitness festival will be set up, so although it's too late to take part you can cheer on runners and join in the fun when the race begins at 9am on Sunday (October 14).

The route snakes its way past many world-famous landmarks, along roads which will be closed to traffic and and four of London's eight Royal Parks - Hyde Park, Green Park, St James’s Park and Kensington Gardens.

To keep in line with its green ethos, the event will be completely plastic free, paper leaflets and booklets will not be given out, compostable cups will be handed out and there will be sustainably made race tops, merchandise and running numbers.

The event doesn't end with the marathon, which starts in Hyde Park, with a food festival, entertainment and a range of activities suitable for all of the family being put on in Hyde Park.

While runners make their way around the route, spectators can have some fun while they wait in Hyde Park by climbing up walls, playing tennis, swing ball and taking part in an inflatable assault course.

Plus there will be live music blasting out from the main stage.

So, why is celebrating London's beautiful parks so important? Organisers say it costs more than £35 million a year to keep the Royal Parks’ 5,000 acres safe and clean, in beautiful condition and bursting with nature.

The Royal Parks receive a government grant for some of the day-to-day management of the meadows, flowerbeds, roads and paths but there is no funding for community sport, education, heritage restoration or wildlife conservation programmes - to make matters even more challenging, the parks are losing 25% of the grant funding over four years.

So, make sure you don't miss out on the fun and celebrate the capital's stunning Royal Parks- and you never know, you might be inspired to take part in the half marathon next year!

