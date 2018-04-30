Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to improve access at an iconic spot in the heart of London’s Covent Garden have been given the go-ahead despite concerns raised by market traders.

Developers won planning permission to change the entrances to the Roadhouse, a basement restaurant and live music venue at the historic Piazza in Covent Garden .

Westminster City Council's planning applications sub-committee heard that developers Capital and Counties CG Ltd planned to lower the basement floor and strip out 1970s fittings at the Edwardian building which was originally built as a market.

They also applied to install a platform lift as there is currently no disabled access to the the Roadhouse in the 1903 Grade II-listed building. It has two entrances, one on The Piazza and another in Tavistock Court.

More than 100 people raised objections to the scheme, including London’s night czar Amy Lame. Among their concerns were the possibility of harm to the listed building, as well as noise, disturbance, traffic and pollution from building work.

People were also concerned that the plans could herald the loss of the live music venue, although no application has been made for a change of use at the premises.

At a meeting on Tuesday April 24, planning committee chairman Richard Beddoe said he was aware of the concerns about the potential loss of a live music venue.

"I have enormous sympathy for objectors who fear that the existing tenant will not be there in the future," he said. However, he added the committee could only consider planning issues.

Planning officers said the work did involve a “modest” loss of some historic fabric to the listed building. They also recommended archaeological work to assess any historical remains on the site.

Stewart Carroll, chairman of Jubilee Market Hall Ltd and one of the objectors to the scheme, said after the decision: "Our main concern is the impact during the construction. I believe it will cause disruption to trade."

Andy Graham, who has traded at Jubilee Hall since 1978, commented: "I think it's going to make a lot of noise while the excavation is going on."