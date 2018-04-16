The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RHS Chelsea Flower Show is one of the most famous flower and garden shows in the world.

The annual event is back for 2018 kicking off on May 22 for five days of exhibitions, competitions and live music. And this year is set to be just as popular as tickets are close to selling out.

Since 1913 the festival has been held at Royal Hospital Chelsea and draws in thousands of guests every year.

One guest who is likely to make a special appearance is the Queen , who is often spotted ahead of the opening of the festival.

(Image: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire)

Awards presented across the week include gold, silver-gilt, silver and bronze for categories Flora, Hogg, Knightian, Lindley and Grenfell.

Where is the RHS Chelsea Flower Show?

The festival takes place at Royal Hospital Chelsea.

London Gate

Royal Hospital Road

Royal Hospital Chelsea

London

SW3 4SR

When is it?

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show takes place from Tuesday May 22 until Saturday May 26.

Tuesday-Friday: 8am-8pm

Saturday: 8am-5:30pm

How to buy tickets

They're now available from See Tickets here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £45-£105.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!