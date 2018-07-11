The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal Air Force Typhoons could be seen spelling out 100 in the sky above west London as part of the RAF100 flypast flew above the capital.

The largest ever formation of the fighter jets were seen by crowds and Royalty above Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (July 10).

They held it as they passed Heathrow and the airport was closed while it happened.

Get West London photographer Grahame Larker took stunning photos from Harmondsworth, near Heathrow Airport, and captured the formation while looking towards the direction of London.

The formation was also seen and captured on video by readers in Heston and Feltham, which you can see on our live blog .

The RAF100 flypast to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force took a route starting from Ipswich and went on to fly over Buckingham Palace and central London.

The aircraft then went on to split into three groups going in different directions, with the fast jets of the flypast, including Typhoon and Tornado, flying in a westerly direction and reaching Heathrow at around 1.10pm.

They then went on to Windsor and Maidenhead before dispersing to their respective bases.

The iconic red, white and blue trails of the Red Arrows could also be seen in west London and our photographer took stunning close-ups.

You wouldn’t normally expect to take a photo of the Red Arrows over Heathrow Airport but the sight was captured on camera by one reader, and can be seen on our live blog .

Tornado GR4s, F-35 Lightnings, Hawk T2s and Hawk T1s also soared in the skies above west London and were snapped by our photographer.

The larger aircraft, including the Sentinel, Voyager and E3D had gone off in a south-westerly direction, passing over Runnymede.

(Image: Grahame Larter)

The training aircraft headed in a north-westerly direction over Hendon.

Spectators at Wimbledon got an unexpected view of planes flying by and our reporter quipped that “It looks like Dulwich is being invaded”, such was the impressive sight.

A total of 22 of the Typhoon fighter jets took part in the flypast, forming into the number 100, reported Press Association.

They had practiced over the North Sea.

(Image: Grahame Larter)

Squadron Leader Mike Child said in a report by Press Association that the arrangement of the aircraft took "months of planning", with pilots also undertaking simulator training and multiple briefings.

Asked how hard it has been putting together the formation, he said: "It has been difficult because it is the biggest formation we have ever done as a Typhoon force.

"We have done nine ships - which are the diamond nine - which is a relatively basic formation, but it is actually making something that big."