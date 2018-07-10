Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rafa Nadal still awaits the winner of Juan Martin de Potro and Gilles Simon's last 16 match-up, while the rest of the Men's Singles competitors earn a well-earned break from action.

In the spotlight today is the women. With the Top 10 seeds knocked out, the competition appears to be wide open for seven-time Champion Serena Williams. The highest ranked player left, the German Angelique Kerber, plays Centre Court against Russian Daria Kasatkina from 1pm.

Unsurprisingly, ahead of the final this Sunday, the bookies are sticking by history. They make Roger Federer and Serena Williams favourites in their respective tournaments, pricing them at 4/5 and 6/5, respectively.

Meanwhile, there is also doubles action today with Andy Murray's brother Jamie in action with his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares. They take on the South Africa and Australia duo Michael Venus and Raven Klassen.

Today's Women's Quarter-Final Schedule

Centre Court - 1pm

Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v Angelique Kerber (GER)

Centre Court - 2.15pm

Serena Williams (USA) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Court One - 1pm

Dominika Cubulkova (SER) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Court One - 2.15pm

Kiki Bertens (HOL) v Julia Gorges (GER).

Tomorrow's Men's Quarter-Final Schedule

Roger Federer (SUI) v Kevin Anderson (ZAF)

Milos Raonic (CAN) v John Isner (USA)

Novak Djokovic (SER) v Kei Nishikori (JAP)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) v J Del Potro (ARG) or Gilles Simon (FRA)*

*del Potro currently leads Gilles Simon 2-1

A full of comprehensive list of who else is playing today can be found on the official Wimbledon website.

How to get FREE Pimms and lemonade while tuning into Wimbledon 2018 Many people will be tuning into the Wimbledon tournament, whether it be at home snug on the sofa or perched on the legendary Henman Hill (which is also now referred to as Murray Mound). Here we found a way to cover the cost of 10x cans of Pimms Multi-Pack in a few simple steps. *New Quidco members only. Cashback paid within 2 weeks. Join Quidco (it's free!) Click 'It's Pimm's O'Clock' to see the full offer T&Cs Visit your local supermarket and buy the 10x cans of Pimms Multi-Pack Upload your receipt here and get £15 cashback from Quidco Enjoy this deal until July 15. *please note, this offer is available in-store at Morrisons, ASDA or Tesco only*

Getting tickets

If you weren't on the proverbial ball back when you had a chance of qualifying for tickets through the official Wimbledon ballot, you can still receive Ticket Alerts by clicking the relevant link on this Ticketmaster link .

Without any joy through these two avenues, your only other hope is through resale sites like Viagogo or StubHub - please be advised though that prices on these sites are set by the seller and are likely to be above face value.

As detailed in this article written earlier in the year , fans have the ability to buy premium tickets on the day.

Word of warning, however - with many arriving in the early hours of the morning and others even going as far as to camp overnight, getting your hands on any is likely to be difficult.

Tickets through this way are sold on the basis of one per queuing individual and payment is by cash only.

Enquiries for various packages can also be made through the website of Wimbledon's official sponsors Sportsworld and Keith Prowse.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.