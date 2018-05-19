Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is likely to be the biggest party weekend of the year, with the Royal Wedding and the FA Cup final coinciding.

The government has called it a "celebration period" and to celebrate it in full British style, pub licensing hours have been relaxed.

On Friday 18 and Saturday May 19, pubs and bars will have their licensing hours extended until 1am in order to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The later opening may also be handy for fans of either Manchester United or Chelsea, as the two titans battle each other for the FA Cup at Wembley stadium on Saturday (May 19).

The decision was reached after debates in the House of Lords and House of Commons, as a relaxation of the Licensing Act 2003.

The previous royal wedding, of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, also saw the same relaxations, as well as the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the FIFA World Cup on 2014 and the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

Minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability Victoria Atkins said: "The government’s decision to extend the licensing hours to mark the Royal Wedding has received overwhelming support.

"I know that people across the country will be celebrating this memorable occasion and this extension will help us to raise a toast to the happy couple."