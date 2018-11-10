Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're travelling across London on the Underground you might have noticed the famous roundel signs have been decorated with poppies.

Poppy roundels can be spotted at 10 Tube stations and four Overground stations.

Underground, Overground and DLR trains, trams and the Santander cycles which you can hire, also have poppies on the front.

You might spot one of the eight London buses which have been covered in a striking poppy design.

(Image: Transport for London)

Transport for London (TfL) has decorated its network above and below ground with poppies to mark London Poppy Day, which was on Thursday, November 1.

The poppies will stay for the whole Remembrance period, which includes Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 11, as the country marks the centenary since the end of the First World War.

On London Poppy Day more than 1,200 members of the Royal Navy, Army and RAF collected donations at Underground stations.

There was also a special collection on the Circle line where TfL staff who are serving or ex-serving military were joined by Britain’s Got Talent winner Lance Corporal Richard Jones.

Royal British Legion volunteers are still collecting at stations and you might hear the famous voices of Shane Richie, Leslie Joseph and Jo Brand coming over the speaker encouraging us to give generously.

(Image: Transport for London)

The 10 Underground stations which have poppy roundels

Balham (Northern Line, Northbound)

Bounds Green (Piccadilly Line, Southbound)

Bethnal Green (Central Line, Westbound)

Colindale (Northern Line, Southbound)

Baker Street (Bakerloo Line, Southbound)

London Bridge (Jubilee Line, Eastbound)

Canary Wharf (Jubilee Line, Westbound)

King’s Cross (Hammersmith & Circle/Metropolitan Line, Eastbound)

Westminster (District Line, Eastbound)

St James’s Park (District Line, Eastbound)

The 4 Overground stations which have poppy roundels

Forest Hill

Shepherd’s Bush

Walthamstow Central

Willesden Junction

There is also a Poppy appeal wall display at Hoxton station

Poppy flags are flying at these piers on the River Thames

Millbank

Westminster

Embankment

Festival

Blackfriars

Bankside

Tower

Greenwich