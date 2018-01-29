The video will start in 8 Cancel

Peaky Blinders fans will be able to experience the murky underworld of their favourite gangsters at a themed festival.

The event will give visitors the chance to explore the Peaky Blinders film set at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley in the west Midlands.

Guests will also get the opportunity to explore smoky backstreets, enjoy a pint of real local ale at the "Garrison pub" and enjoy roaring nightlife that characterised the interwar years

Live street theatre during the event will also provide visitors with an up close and personal encounter with the world of the Peaky Blinders.

“Watch out for any fights that break out around the museum, as this year live street theatre will bring the gun-slinging gang warfare to life before your eyes," the event listing reads.

The festival will take place on the weekends of September 7-8 and 14-15.

The festival is an adults-only event and therefore only those aged 16 and older can purchase tickets.

Tickets can be bought here from 10am on February 1.

