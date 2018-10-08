The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Although its been a number of years since Del Boy and Rodney have been on our screens the show still holds a special place in the hearts of the British public.

Only Fools and Horses won plenty of awards, and drew in millions of viewers for every episode and special during its time on air, with re-runs still drawing in huge numbers today.

Now fans of the iconic show can see it brought to life in a whole new way on London's West End at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The son of the show's writer, John Sullivan has teamed up with Paul Whitehouse to write and produce a script and score to honour his father’s legacy.

Whitehouse will also take up the role of Grandad, joining Tom Bennett as Del Boy and Ryan Hutton as Rodney.

It will feature cherished material from the TV series, so fans can expect to see dodgy dealings and unforgettable moments on a trip down memory lane.

The West End run kicks off on February 9 and runs until June 22.

Find out below how to get tickets.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 12 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Is there a presale?

An exclusive Ticketmaster presale is now available. To get tickets sign into your account or sign up for free and go to the Only Fools and Horses presale page here.

How much are tickets?

Prices from February 9-18

Stalls £55, £45

Royal Circle £55, £45, £25

Upper Circle £30, £20, £12.50, £12.50

Gallery £10

Prices from February 19

Monday to Thursday

Stalls from £75, £65

Royal Circle from £75, £65, £35

Upper Circle £45, £35, £25, £15

Gallery £20

Premium Stalls & Royal Circle from £100

Friday, Saturday Evenings & Saturday Matinee

Stalls from £85, £75

Royal Circle from £85, £75, £35

Upper Circle £50, £40, £25, £15

Gallery £20

Premium Stalls & Royal Circle from £110

What are the performance times?

Saturday February 9 to Saturday June 22

Monday 7.30pm

Tuesday 7.30pm

Wednesday 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Thursday 7.30pm

Friday 7.30pm

Saturday 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.