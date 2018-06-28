A "once in a lifetime" epic flypast by the RAF to celebrate its 100th anniversary will fly directly over west London.
The parade of 100 aeroplanes is set to dazzle crowds in The Mall, flying over Buckingham Palace, before continuing westwards.
The planes, which include iconic aircraft from the RAF's most famous battles including the Spitfire, Lancaster bomber and Eurofighter Typhoon. The parade of planes in the sky will end with the Red Arrows.
The entire formation is expected to take off from Ipswich at around 12.45pm on July 10, the date being 100 days after the RAF's 100th anniversary.
The aircraft are expected to fly over Buckingham Palace at exactly 1pm.
From there, aircraft will head west, with some terminating at Hendon, but the majority continuing over to Heathrow Airport by around 1.10pm. Another small offshoot will head to Runnymede, while some continue on to Windsor and Maidenhead.
more than a thousand servicemen and women taking part in a parade on The Mall before the historic flypast.
Air Chief Marshal, Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Stephen Hillier, said: "This once in a lifetime flypast will provide an iconic centrepiece for the RAF100 celebrations."
The order the planes will fly in:
1.Puma HC2
2. Chinook HC4
3. Juno H135
4. Jupiter H145
5. Dakota
6. Lancaster
7. Spitfire
8. Hurricane
9. Prefect T1
10. Tucano T1
11. Shadow R1
12. Hercules C-130J
13. A400M Atlas
14. C-17 Globemaster
15. BAE146
16. Sentinel
17. Voyager
18. Rivet Joint RC-135W
19. E-3D Sentry
20. Hawk T1
21. Hawk T2
22. Tornado GR4
23. Lightning
24. Typhoon FGR4
25. Red Arrows