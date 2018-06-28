The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "once in a lifetime" epic flypast by the RAF to celebrate its 100th anniversary will fly directly over west London.

The parade of 100 aeroplanes is set to dazzle crowds in The Mall, flying over Buckingham Palace, before continuing westwards.

The planes, which include iconic aircraft from the RAF's most famous battles including the Spitfire, Lancaster bomber and Eurofighter Typhoon. The parade of planes in the sky will end with the Red Arrows.

The entire formation is expected to take off from Ipswich at around 12.45pm on July 10, the date being 100 days after the RAF's 100th anniversary.

The aircraft are expected to fly over Buckingham Palace at exactly 1pm.

From there, aircraft will head west, with some terminating at Hendon, but the majority continuing over to Heathrow Airport by around 1.10pm. Another small offshoot will head to Runnymede, while some continue on to Windsor and Maidenhead.

more than a thousand servicemen and women taking part in a parade on The Mall before the historic flypast.

Air Chief Marshal, Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Stephen Hillier, said: "This once in a lifetime flypast will provide an iconic centrepiece for the RAF100 celebrations."

The order the planes will fly in:

1.Puma HC2

2. Chinook HC4

3. Juno H135

4. Jupiter H145

5. Dakota

6. Lancaster

7. Spitfire

8. Hurricane

9. Prefect T1

10. Tucano T1

11. Shadow R1

12. Hercules C-130J

13. A400M Atlas

14. C-17 Globemaster

15. BAE146

16. Sentinel

17. Voyager

18. Rivet Joint RC-135W

19. E-3D Sentry

20. Hawk T1

21. Hawk T2

22. Tornado GR4

23. Lightning

24. Typhoon FGR4

25. Red Arrows