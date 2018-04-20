The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new series of unorthodox dating show Naked Attraction is BACK and looking for west London singletons.

Producers are holding live auditions for the rest of April in central London.

The Channel 4 programme, hosted by Anna Richardson, features contestants who are trying to find love based on “raw primitive attraction”, while completely naked.

So if you are prepared to take your clothes off on national television, then this could be the ideal opportunity.

A spokesman said: "Auditions are being held in offices in central London, Monday to Saturday for the rest of April and all singletons are eligible to apply.

"The audition is simply so that we can get to know them a little better and what they are looking for in a partner."

Auditions will be held in two offices in central London and the nearest tube station to both is Tottenham Court Road.

The programme's makers are looking for anyone over the age of 18 who's happy to get naked.

Feeling brave? For more information and to apply visit the application form .