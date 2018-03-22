The video will start in 8 Cancel

Children's TV network and slime experts Nickleodeon are taking over Uxbridge's intu shopping centre this Easter.

Children will be able to doodle on the giant slime wall and take photos in a slime photo booth at the Uxbridge mall as the slime tour hits 13 shopping centres across the country.

Slime Time will take place on Saturday (March 24) and be free of charge, and even allow local children to personalise their own slime.

Children who have signed up online in advance of Saturday will even be able to get slimed by Nickleodeon's Slime-ulator.

Meanwhile, parents can enter the draw for tickets to Slimefest 2018, to be held in Blackpool this summer.

The easter event is part of a series of collaborations between intu and the kid's brand, with previous events at the centre featuring SpongeBob SquarePants and PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall.

Natasha House, marketing manager at intu Uxbridge said: “We know that many of our younger customers love SLIME and we want to make them smile this Easter with this fun, free, and messy experience that will even involve exclusive sliming for some lucky children.

“Anyone with a creative streak will love our slime themed colouring wall where they can grab some pens and help us to complete a magnificent messy masterpiece.

"And don’t forget to grab a slime-selfie with the finished design.”

