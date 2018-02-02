The video will start in 8 Cancel

Need some inspiration for your big day? Got a long list of things to do but don't know where to start? Just want to drink Champagne and look at nice wedding dresses? We've got the event for you.

Around 300 wedding experts, planners and brands will soon be coming together under one roof for The National Wedding Show.

And wow is there a lot to do over those three days.

The Inspiration Lab will offers brides, grooms, family and friends the chance to be inspired ahead of the big day with workshops ranging from calligraphy to creating flower crowns.

And if walking around the Olympia London venue is taking its toll on your feet, why not take a seat at The Catwalk', where new season dresses, suits and beauty looks will be showcased.

You could even grab a glass of bubbles from The Champagne Bar.

Now we all know that getting married can be very expensive. If this is something you're concerned about then a visit to the Money Matters Theatre is a must - where a host of expert speakers will advise on everything from Spend Vs Save and How best to create a reliable wedding budget.

Sound good? The show runs from February 16 to 18 at Olympia London.

Tickets can be purchased for £14 here .