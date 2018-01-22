There are not many events in the TV industry where you can brush shoulders with the stars- but this one you can do exactly that.
From our favourite TV series, to seeing presenters Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield and Ant and Dec gracing the stage and bagging awards year in year out- its a great event to get tickets for.
Here's everything you need to know about the show and if you want some last minute plans, while actually going to the shows is much better than watching it on TV at home.
What to expect
The nation got to witness the aftermath of what seemed to be a good night at last years awards- where Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield turned up to the ITV studios the following morning for their This Morning slot a little worse for wear.
Now this year you could be going to enjoy the entertainment, food and most importantly the booze like the rest of the stars seem to do each year.
Amongst the winners last year included Gogglebox, This Morning and Eastenders... and drama's Call the Midwife and Happy Valley- and there are plenty more worthy nominees this year to win an award.
How to get tickets
We know it's last minute, but there are still tickets left for British TV fans.
The event is held at the O2 London, and with only one day to go, the tickets are like hot cakes.
Tickets are almost gone- but you can get your hands on them HERE at Ticketmaster- for as little as £26.25.
See all tickets still available HERE .
When are the awards aired on TV?
This year's show will be broadcast live on ITV 1- and hosted by Dermot O'Leary.
Winners will be presented with their awards at the O2 Arena, London with tej shows being live on air.
In previous years, the show has been on TV at 7:30pm - however this year, they are tipped to be on between 8-10:30pm.
How to vote in the National TV Awards 2018
You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com OR you can vote by phone 0905 647 2018 (calls cost 25p per minute, plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes).
Votes must be made by noon on Tuesday, January 23.
All new votes will be added to those already submitted in the first round of voting, and the results will be revealed at the NTA ceremony, live on ITV.
Who are the nominees for the National Television Awards 2018?
Challenge Show
Love Island
Masterchef
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
The Great British Bake Off
Crime Drama
Little Boy Blue
Line of Duty
Sherlock
Broadchurch
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
X Factor
The Voice UK
Strictly Come Dancing
Drama
Call the Midwife
Casualty
Game of Thrones
Liar
Doctor Foster
TV Presenter
Bradley Walsh
Ant and Dec
Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby
Factual Entertainment
Diana, Our Mother: Her life and legacy
Ambulance
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Gogglebox
Drama Performance
Tom Hardy
David Tennant
Sheridan Smith
Jenna Coleman
Suranne Jones
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant &Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
The Graham Norton Show
Celebrity Juice
All Round to Mrs Brown’s
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Barbara Knox (Coronation Street)
Danny Miller (Emmerdale)
Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street)Comedy
Benidorm
Peter Kay’s Car Share
Still Open All Hours
The Big Bang Theory
Newcomer
Danny Walters (EastEnders)
Nathan Morris (Hollyoaks)
Ned Porteous (Emmerdale)
Rob Mallard (Coronation Street)
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning
TV Judge
David Walliams (BGT)
Paul Hollywood (The Great British Bake Off)
Simon Cowell (BGT/ The X Factor)
Will.i.am (The Voice UK/ Voice Kids)