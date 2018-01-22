Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are not many events in the TV industry where you can brush shoulders with the stars- but this one you can do exactly that.

From our favourite TV series, to seeing presenters Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield and Ant and Dec gracing the stage and bagging awards year in year out- its a great event to get tickets for.

Here's everything you need to know about the show and if you want some last minute plans, while actually going to the shows is much better than watching it on TV at home.

What to expect

The nation got to witness the aftermath of what seemed to be a good night at last years awards- where Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield turned up to the ITV studios the following morning for their This Morning slot a little worse for wear.

Now this year you could be going to enjoy the entertainment, food and most importantly the booze like the rest of the stars seem to do each year.

Amongst the winners last year included Gogglebox, This Morning and Eastenders... and drama's Call the Midwife and Happy Valley- and there are plenty more worthy nominees this year to win an award.

How to get tickets

We know it's last minute, but there are still tickets left for British TV fans.

The event is held at the O2 London, and with only one day to go, the tickets are like hot cakes.

Tickets are almost gone- but you can get your hands on them HERE at Ticketmaster- for as little as £26.25.

See all tickets still available HERE .

When are the awards aired on TV?

This year's show will be broadcast live on ITV 1- and hosted by Dermot O'Leary.

Winners will be presented with their awards at the O2 Arena, London with tej shows being live on air.

In previous years, the show has been on TV at 7:30pm - however this year, they are tipped to be on between 8-10:30pm.

How to vote in the National TV Awards 2018

You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com OR you can vote by phone 0905 647 2018 (calls cost 25p per minute, plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes).

Votes must be made by noon on Tuesday, January 23.

All new votes will be added to those already submitted in the first round of voting, and the results will be revealed at the NTA ceremony, live on ITV.

Who are the nominees for the National Television Awards 2018?

Challenge Show

Love Island

Masterchef

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

The Great British Bake Off

Crime Drama

Little Boy Blue

Line of Duty

Sherlock

Broadchurch

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

X Factor

The Voice UK

Strictly Come Dancing

Drama

Call the Midwife

Casualty

Game of Thrones

Liar

Doctor Foster

TV Presenter

Bradley Walsh

Ant and Dec

Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby

Factual Entertainment

Diana, Our Mother: Her life and legacy

Ambulance

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Gogglebox

Drama Performance

Tom Hardy

David Tennant

Sheridan Smith

Jenna Coleman

Suranne Jones

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant &Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

The Graham Norton Show

Celebrity Juice

All Round to Mrs Brown’s

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Barbara Knox (Coronation Street)

Danny Miller (Emmerdale)

Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street)

Benidorm

Peter Kay’s Car Share

Still Open All Hours

The Big Bang Theory

Newcomer

Danny Walters (EastEnders)

Nathan Morris (Hollyoaks)

Ned Porteous (Emmerdale)

Rob Mallard (Coronation Street)

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning

TV Judge

David Walliams (BGT)

Paul Hollywood (The Great British Bake Off)

Simon Cowell (BGT/ The X Factor)

Will.i.am (The Voice UK/ Voice Kids)